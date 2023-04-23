Pogba, Di Maria and the most interesting stats leading to Juventus-Napoli

Ahead of Sunday’s big tilt between Juventus and Napoli, the Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the match.

This will be the 154th league encounter between the two rivals. The Old Lady emerged victorious on 70 occasions, twice as many as the Partenopei (35). The source adds that no other club managed to beat Napoli more than Juventus in Serie A.

The Bianconeri will enter the match with an encouraging home record against their foes. In the last 12 meetings at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus registered nine wins, two draws and a lone defeat (dating back to 2018).

Juventus (17) and Napoli (15) are two of the four teams to have recorded the most clean sheets in Europe’s top five leagues. Barcelona tops the list with 22, while Lazio are in third place (18).

Despite the 1-5 loss in the reverse fixture, Angel Di Maria managed to score in his first match against Napoli with Juventus. The report reckons that only two former Bianconeri players managed to score in their first two encounters against the Partenopei: Alessandro Matri in 2011 and Darko Kovacevic in 2000 and 2001.

For his part, Paul Pogba opened his Juventus account with a stunning strike against Napoli back in October 2012. The Southerners are the midfielder’s favorite target in Serie A alongside Torino, bagging three goals against each.

Moreover, Danilo also has a special memory against Napoli, scoring 29 seconds after making his Juventus debut in August 2019.

Finally, this will be a special encounter between old nemesis Max Allegri and Luciano Spalletti. Each manager holds four victories in their direct battles, while four meetings ended in draws.