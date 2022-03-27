Pogba drops a hint he could be ready to change clubs amidst Juventus interest

Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus as he runs down his contract at Manchester United.

He joined the English club after establishing himself at the home of the Bianconeri and he remains one of the best midfielders in the world now.

After winning several league titles at Juve and reaching the final of the Champions League in 2015, he has struggled to win more trophies at Manchester United.

They have been eliminated from every competition they can win this season and the Frenchman knows he needs to be playing for titles regularly.

This has made him stall on signing a new deal at United or deciding on his next move, which seems to indicate he wants a change of scenery.

The midfielder is high on Juventus’ list of targets, and he has just dropped a hint that he wants to play where he can win titles.

He said via Calciomercato: “It is difficult to judge a season with a change of manager and many injuries. I want to win titles and play for something, this season we are no longer in the running for anything and we have not won anything in recent years. This is very sad. “

Juve FC Says

If Pogba wants to play at a club where he is guaranteed to win titles, then we are one of the best places for him to join next season.

We have struggled in the last two campaigns, but our current rebuild is taking shape, and we can win more silverware by the end of next season.