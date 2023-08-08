Juventus has received positive indications about Paul Pogba’s injury recovery process, sparking optimism within the club.

Since his return to Turin last season, the French midfielder has struggled with injuries, limiting his appearances for the Bianconeri.

Juventus is now looking forward to a change in Pogba’s fortunes for the upcoming season and is exercising patience to ensure his proper recovery.

Although he accompanied the team to the USA for pre-season activities, Pogba did not participate in any matches until their return. Furthermore, he was sidelined for the team’s opening league fixture of the season.

However, a recent report from Tuttojuve suggests that Pogba is making commendable progress in his training regimen. The report highlights his recent engagement in team training sessions alongside fellow players, where he showcased glimpses of his top form in various drills.

This development is bound to bring delight to Juventus, as they eagerly anticipate Pogba’s resurgence this season. The club’s patience and trust in his rehabilitation process are showing signs of potentially bearing fruit, bolstering hopes for a successful campaign ahead.

Juve FC Says

On paper, Pogba is one of our squad’s finest players, and it is frustrating that we cannot enjoy his talents.

The World Cup winner would be eager to show what he can do for us and we pray this season is a much better one for him fitness-wise.