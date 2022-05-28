Pogba enjoying holiday in Miami but has already decided his next destination

Unfortunately for Paul Pogba, his underwhelming Manchester United stint ended on a fittingly sour note. The Frenchman has been dealing with a calf injury as of late which kept him out of action in recent weeks.

However, the midfielder decided to enjoy his time off the pitch and is currently on vacation in Miami. He went to watch an NBA game for Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, while also chilling with his compatriot Blaise Matuidi who now plies his trade in Florida.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba has already decided his next destination, and is adamant on signing for Juventus as a free agent in the coming weeks.

Even though the Bianconeri have decided to focus on younger players with reasonable wages, they’re ready to make an exception for their former star, as Max Allegri’s squad is in dire need of a midfielder who can deliver the goals.

The source expects the 2018 World Cup winner to receive 7.5 million euros per year in addition to bonuses, thus becoming one of the club’s highest earners alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Matthijs de Ligt.

The report adds that Juventus are also in need of a new leader in the locker room alongside the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado, and perhaps the enigmatic Frenchman can fit the bill.