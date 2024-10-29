Paul Pogba is reportedly edging closer to leaving Juventus after vacating the splendid villa which was once the home of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 31-year-old returned to Turin in the summer of 2022 following an underwhelming six-year spell at Manchester United. The Frenchman was hoping to reignite the fire in a career that was beginning to fade, but things didn’t work according to plan for “the Octopus”.

Pogba’s return was almost immediately wrecked by a meniscus injury which was badly treated, causing a long layoff. The midfielder was looking to bounce back in style in the following campaign, but instead, he failed an anti-doping test on the opening day of the season.

The 2018 World Cup winner has recently managed to reduce his ban from four years to 18 months, and is now preparing for his return to action in March. Nevertheless, Juventus aren’t keen to welcome him back, preferring to focus on their current ranks, especially following the summer revamp.

Therefore, the two parties have been negotiating a contract termination. And according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club could reach an agreement with the player’s lawyers sooner rather than later.

The pink newspaper highlights Pogba’s departure from his villa as another sign of his imminent exit. As the source explains, the France international has vacated his residence which is located on top of a hill in Turin, paving the way for Nico Gonzalez to move in. The report also notes that this glamorous villa was occupied by Ronaldo during his three-year stay in Turin.

In the meantime, it remains to be seen where Pogba’s next career chapter will lie. The source believes that a move to Major League Soccer could be on the cards. The midfielder has also been linked with a reunion with CR7 at Al-Nassr over the past few days.