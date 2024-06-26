Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba sheds light on a circulating video that included some controversial comments.

The 31-year-old is enduring the worst stage of his career. After being impeded by never-ending injury problems, a positive drug test served as the final nail of a storied career.

The Frenchman was slapped with a four-year suspension by sporting justice, although his legal team are still hoping to reduce the ban through an appeal.

Nevertheless, his second Juventus stint is all but done. The club has already frozen his salary, and is expected to rescind his contract.

But in the meantime, Pogba caused a stir with a circulating video on social media, where he admits that he’s “dead” and “no longer exists”.

However, the 2018 World Cup winner insists these are old comments that were taken out of context just to generate clicks, while reassuring his fans that he remains “alive”.

“Old sarcastic comments were deceptively portrayed as authentic and recent to generate clicks,” wrote Pogba in a story posted on his Instagram account via IlBianconero.

“I’m still alive guys, don’t worry.”

The France international enjoyed great success during his initial time in Turin between 2012 and 2016, cementing himself as one of the most exciting young stars on the globe.

This prompted a world-record transfer to Manchester United who brought him back for a second stint.

In 2022, he made his return to Juventus on a free transfer, but this second spell at Continassa never got off the ground, beginning with a devastating meniscus injury a few weeks following his arrival.