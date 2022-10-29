Pogba gets a deadline to prove his fitness for the World Cup

Paul Pogba is racing against the clock to be fit enough to play for France at the World Cup, Qatar 2022.

The midfielder was their key man as they won the competition in 2018 and are desperate to retain it this year.

France is facing an injury crisis among their top players before the competition starts next month and Pogba is one of their key men.

The midfielder has been injured since he joined Juve in the summer and has only just returned to light training.

A report on Football Italia reveals he now has 12 days to prove he can be fit enough for the competition.

This is because the France national team boss Didier Deschamps has set a deadline of November 9 as the day he will name his squad for the competition.

That means Pogba must return to action before then, which seems very unlikely now.

This is because Juve has resisted the temptation to rush him back to action and he may have played just a few minutes before Les Bleus name their squad for the competition.

Juve FC Says

We do not owe France any favours in their bid to recover Pogba for the competition.

The midfielder has just returned to light training and we must be patient with him as he bids to start playing again because a rushed return could make him suffer a reoccurrence of the same problem.