Pogba gets an earlier date when he could return from injury

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has not worn the club’s shirt since he returned in the summer because he has been injured.

The midfielder played a small part in their preseason before suffering the problem and he has been out ever since.

After wasting a month, he underwent successful surgery, and the early prediction is that he would miss the World Cup.

The Frenchman wishes to represent his country at the competition and he would work hard to return on time.

In a boost to Juve and the French national team, a new report claims he could return to action before the end of next month.

Calciomercato reveals he is making good progress in his recovery, and he could now be back for Juventus’ match against Empoli scheduled for the 21st of October.

This is a major positive, and the club hopes he doesn’t suffer any setback before then.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a key player for us and his country, and this injury has spoilt some of the excitement around his return.

Max Allegri expects to have him back in January, but it would be a pleasant bonus if he returns sooner than that.

But we must avoid the temptation to rush him back to the pitch.