Pogba has already decided where he would live when he joins Juventus

Paul Pogba is edging closer to a return to Juventus with a new report claiming he has already picked where he would live when he re-joins the club.

The midfielder could return to Turin as a free agent in this transfer window, and Juve has been in talks with his entourage.

He has other clubs looking to add him to their squad, but it seems Juve is close to winning the race.

Il Bianconero claims he lived in the heart of the Santa Rita district in Turin during his first stint at the club.

However, he has decided to stay in a house on the hills in his second spell just like Cristiano Ronaldo did.

The property is also in an environment where most of the current Juve players own properties or live.

Juve FC Says

Choosing a property to stay in Turin is perhaps the clearest indication that Pogba is coming back to our beloved club.

The midfielder was in our successful team between 2012 and 2016, and he proves while playing for France that he is still a top player that can deliver fantastic performances.

The club now has to do its best to ensure he returns and helps the team from next season.