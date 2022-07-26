pogba
Pogba has carried his latest injury for a long time and now surgery is likely

July 26, 2022 - 1:30 pm

La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as reported by Il Bianconero, claims Paul Pogba’s latest injury is not a fresh problem.

The midfielder had some discomfort on his knee, which has now been revealed to be a meniscus injury.

He will now visit a specialist to further determine how long he will be out of action and if he would require surgery.

This is a huge blow to Juve, and the report says he will likely have to undergo surgery to solve the problem.

This is because it claims the midfielder has had this problem for a long time.

The Bianconeri will now focus on giving him the best treatment so that he can return to the club much stronger.

However, it means he would be out of action for a long time and he could miss the first two months of the season.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s arrival has been a breath of fresh air at Juve and, sadly, he has suffered an injury setback so early in his return.

The midfielder is expected to spearhead our quest for success, and we wish him a quick recovery.

This news could force us to add another midfielder to our squad, with PSG’s Leandro Paredes the most likely.

1 Comment

    Reply Dexter Jack July 26, 2022 at 2:50 pm

    I wonder what was the REAL reason for Dabyla not given an extension ?, is it because of medical reason or BAD MINDED ppl in the club management ? But yet they spend big money on DRY ROTTEN Progba, the Juve management should know this by now, that the ALMIGHTY don’t sleep in pajamas, this is just the beginning

