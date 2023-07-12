Pogba in J-Medical for third straight day: Will he make it to US tour?

Following an injury-riddled campaign, Paul Pogba is eager to repay Juventus and their supporters for their faith in him.

The 30-year-old returned early to pre-season in the hopes of regaining his optimal physical condition ahead of the upcoming season.

But despite some encouraging analysis reported yesterday, a new report suggests that the Frenchman is still short on fitness.

According to Calciomercato, Pogba arrived at the J-Medical Center for the third day in a row.

This could be a worrying sign for the fans, as the 2018 World Cup winner is still undergoing a personalized training regime instead of joining his teammates on the field.

The source claims that the midfielder’s presence could be in doubt for the upcoming United States summer tour.

The club will travel to the USA later this month where they will compete in three prestigious friendlies against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan.

So while the player’s commitment to the cause is certainly admirable, we shall see how his body will respond to the current training regime.

On another note, a move to Saudi Pro League remains in the background with Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad reportedly making lavish offers.

But as the source explains, Pogba’s main priority remains avenging himself for last season’s woes, while trying to pay little heed to the market.