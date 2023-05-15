Pogba injury forces Juventus to rethink their summer plans

Juventus’ summer plans are in tatters after Paul Pogba suffered a new injury against Cremonese last night.

The midfielder has hardly played for the club all season, but in the last few weeks, he gave the Black and Whites renewed hopes that he is now fit and ready to help the club reach its goals.

This meant Juve did not consider adding too many midfielders to the group in the summer, which would make funds available for them to strengthen other parts of their squad.

However, the midfielder is out for the rest of the season and it remains unclear if he would be ready for the start of the next campaign.

This means the Bianconeri could be without Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot and Pogba when the next campaign begins and Calciomercato says they have drawn up a list of midfielders to sign.

Pogba’s absence would be key and he is also too unreliable to build a team around, so Juve will likely get a replacement for him.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury is a big blow for us as the Frenchman was one of our most important signings of the summer.

In the last few weeks, he gave us hope that we might finally enjoy having him in our squad, but all that is gone now that he is injured yet again.