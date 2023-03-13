Pogba is Juventus biggest problem reckons Marco Tardelli

Former Juventus man Marco Tardelli has slammed Paul Pogba for being the club’s problem as the midfielder skips another match through injury.

Pogba missed the entire first half of the season because of a fitness problem and has had just some minutes in his legs.

After being axed from the squad for the game against Freiburg for disciplinary reasons, the Frenchman missed the game against Sampdoria with another injury.

This is not what Juventus’ fans wanted to hear and Tardelli now considers the World Cup winner the club’s biggest problem.

He says via Calciomercato: “I don’t know if it’s true that he hurt himself, but today Pogba is the one who gives Juve the most problems. I hope the Bianconeri will improve with young people, they will certainly do so if they trust them”.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has brought only pain and negative press to us since he moved to the club in the summer and the midfielder must start to fix up if he wants to stay for the long term.

We do not need another injury-prone player in our squad and must consider terminating his contract if this goes on for the rest of the campaign.