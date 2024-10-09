Paul Pogba’s future is clearly set away from Juventus, and his next club could reunite him with a former Bianconeri teammate.

After successfully appealing his doping ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Pogba’s suspension has been reduced to 18 months, allowing him to return to play in March 2025. However, during his absence, Juventus has moved on, appointing a new manager and giving his shirt number to another player, signalling that the Frenchman is no longer in the club’s plans.

Thiago Motta does not see Pogba as part of his future squad, and the French midfielder has been linked with moves to MLS, Barcelona, and Saudi Arabia.

Now, another potential destination for Pogba is Olympique Marseille. According to Calciomercato, the French club is showing interest in signing him. They are aiming to challenge for the Ligue 1 title this season and have already signed Pogba’s former Juventus and France teammate, Adrien Rabiot, on a free transfer.

There is a good chance Pogba might accept Marseille’s offer, which would see him reunited with Rabiot, with whom he has shared time both at Juventus and in the French national team.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the best midfielders we have watched when he is fit, but he is no longer a part of our plans, and it doesn’t matter where he chooses to continue his career.