pogba
Club News

Pogba is still not so close to a return to the Juventus lineup

February 16, 2023 - 12:30 pm

Paul Pogba is still not close to a return to the Juventus lineup as the Frenchman battles with different fitness problems.

The World Cup winner was in a matchday squad for the first time some weeks ago but suffered another setback and is working his way back to full fitness again.

Max Allegri has designed his team without him in the picture, but fans are keen for him to wear their black and white shirt soon.

As he returns to full training with his teammates, fans are optimistic the midfielder might return soon, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Pogba is still far from a return.

It reveals the ex-Manchester United man could be ready for the game against Torino, but there is still no guarantee of when he will return.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the most accomplished players in our squad now and the midfielder will make a difference when he starts playing for us.

However, it is problematic that we cannot count on him now, which makes the transfer a bad piece of business.

Hopefully, when he is fit to play, we will be able to count on him for a long time and he will show it was worth the wait.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Fresneda

Juventus face competition from Man Utd for La Liga defender

February 16, 2023
Vlahovic

Report – Real Madrid no longer interested in signing Juventus star

February 16, 2023
Alessandro Del Piero

Del Piero backed to do well if he returns to Juventus

February 16, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.