Paul Pogba has been spotted training in Dubai, as his fate remains unknown following his failed drug test.

The Juventus midfielder has been suspended from playing since the opening weeks of this season after he tested positive for a banned substance.

A counteranalysis of his samples returned the same result and he defended himself, hoping to get a lenient punishment.

However, a recent report claims prosecutors have demanded the harshest punishment to be handed to him, meaning he could be banned for around four years.

Pogba hopes for a lower sentence, but for now, he is carrying on with his life.

A report on Football Italia claims the Frenchman has been training in Dubai while waiting to know how long he would be out of the game.

Pogba’s return to Juve last season has not gone according to plan, and the Bianconeri are now desperate to offload him.

As soon as he is banned, the club is expected to terminate his contract and end its relationship with him.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return feels like a very big mistake and we have to cut our losses on the midfielder while we can.

He has not been a good buy in this second spell and must leave the club soon.