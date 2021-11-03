Pogba & Juventus courting each other as midfielder tells Raiola his priority

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is claimed to have made his intentions clear to agent Mino Raiola, with Juventus where he wants to be playing next season.

The midfielder blessed Turin with his preference for four years from 2012-2016, helping us to win four straight league titles before returning to the Red Devils for a then-world record fee.

His time back in the Premier League hasn’t gone entirely to plan however, coming under increased scrutiny in the press for footballing and non-footballing reasons, and has largely received mixed reviews during his time there.

His ability has never been in question however, playing a key role in helping France to World Cup and UEFA Nations League glory, and he would no doubt be welcomed back by the fans in Turin.

La Gazzetta now claims that both Juventus and their former star are actively courting each other, in what is becoming one of the worst kept secrets in world football.

Pogba is already into the final 12 months of his contract, and looks set to leave come next summer, and he certainly does seem serious about wearing our famous black and white again which should mean that it should be relatively easy to make a deal.

With both parties supposedly increasing their contact, and with Pogba representing a position which has largely needed strengthening in Turin for some time, this should be the perfect opportunity for all involved.

Patrick