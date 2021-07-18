Pogba keeps his options “open” and it is not good news for Juventus

Paul Pogba is wanted by Juventus but the Bianconeri haven’t made much progress in their bid to bring him back to Turin.

The midfielder left Serie A for Manchester United in 2016 and he has remained with the Red Devils since then.

The English club is set to decide on his future because he has entered the last year of his current deal with them.

He seems reluctant to sign a new contract and that has given Juve some hopes that they could complete his signing.

However, The Athletic via Tuttomercatoweb reports that the midfielder is now open to multiple options regarding his future and that includes signing a contract extension at United.

This may be bad news to Juventus, who had been hoping they could convince him to move back to Turin.

Man United has always wanted to keep him and this development will come as a major boost to them.

Pogba could, however, reject their contract offer and run down his deal so he can move for free next season.

This would give Juve a good chance to re-sign him, however, it would also mean other top clubs would join the competition for his signature.