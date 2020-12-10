Pogba maintains contact with Juventus and a return to Turin now a big possibility

The Daily Mail says Paul Pogba has remained in contact with most of his former teammates at Juventus, and the Frenchman might be set for a cut-price return to Turin in the summer.

Pogba was on the books of Juventus between 2012 and 2016 and the Frenchman enjoyed a lot of on-field success as well as a blossoming off-field relationship with the club’s players and fans.

His return to Manchester United hasn’t been as expected and after Mino Raiola’s rants about his time in Manchester being over recently, it seems that he might be on his way back to Turin next summer.

The report states that Juventus is already working on a plan that will see him return to the Allianz Stadium for around £54m.

It says that the Bianconeri is ready to offer some players in exchange for the Frenchman, namechecking Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabot and Paulo Dybala as players that might be sent the other way for the transfer to happen.

The report also claims that Andrea Pirlo enjoyed playing with Pogba and the former midfielder is now dreaming of managing his former teammate.

Finally, the report reckons that Pirlo plans to use him as a central midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation or in a 4-2-3-1 formation.