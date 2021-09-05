Pogba makes joining European giants a priority and its not Juventus

Paul Pogba’s return to Turin has been one of Juventus’ transfer priorities over the last year.

The Frenchman had started his senior career with the Bianconeri in 2012 and was a key member of the squad that dominated Italian football before he left them in 2016 to return to Manchester United.

His contract with them expires at the end of this season and the Red Devils have offered him new terms.

He has, however, not responded positively to their offer and it seems he will not sign it no matter the amount he is offered.

OK Diario via Tuttomercatoweb reports that the French World Cup winner has no plans to sign an extension to his current deal and he will run down his contract to join a new club next summer.

While Juve has been public about their desire to have him back in their squad, the report claims that Pogba wants a move to Real Madrid and he will join them next summer.

This would come as a blow to Juve who has made him a priority signing when he becomes a free agent.

Having spent some seasons at Juve, it seems he wants to play for a club where he hasn’t been before now and that puts Madrid in the driving seat.