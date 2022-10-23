Pogba makes progress and Juventus targets the PSG match

Federico Chiesa has returned to the Juventus first-team training and partook in their friendly match yesterday.

This is a massive boost to Max Allegri, who believes his team has missed the attacker’s influence.

More good news is coming for the gaffer, with a new report claiming they could soon have Paul Pogba available for selection.

The midfielder has been injured since pre-season and has not made his second debut for the Bianconeri.

Juve has made progress without him, but Pogba is arguably their most significant signing of the summer and the midfielder will make the team better when he starts playing.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals he is also making good progress in his bid to return and Juve believes he could be back in action against PSG in the Champions League.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the most valuable free signings made last summer and we expected to enjoy his talents from the beginning of the season.

However, we have been denied that chance, but this news that he would soon return is delightful and gives us hope of seeing him in our shirt soon.

Hopefully, his return will make the required impact we have been craving for some time.