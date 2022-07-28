Pogba may have played his last game of 2022

Juventus has been dealt a huge reality check, as it seems Paul Pogba’s injury is worse than they first feared.

The midfielder is one of Juve’s big summer signings and he returned to the club after a spell at Manchester United.

The Red Devils wanted to keep him, but he opted to leave, and the Bianconeri thought it was a great opportunity to bring him back.

The midfielder will now look to show he could do better than he did at United, but he has suffered a knee injury.

Initially, it was thought that he would be out for a maximum of two months, but it now seems the problem could be a bigger one.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that the midfielder could take a route that will see him miss out on the World Cup.

As an older player, his best option might be to suture the lesion in his knee, but the report claims that means he could be out for up to five months.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury is a really sad development in an otherwise good summer so far.

It will probably force us back into the market to add a new midfielder to the group, and we hope he will not become the next injury-prone player in our squad after Aaron Ramsey.