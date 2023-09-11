Journalist Fabrizio Biasin has taken a mocking tone in response to the news circulating about Paul Pogba’s failed doping test.

The reports about Pogba’s alleged positive test for a performance-enhancing substance have sent shockwaves through Juventus and the football world in general. Pogba’s return to the club had been met with hopes of a successful season, but this development has cast a shadow over those expectations.

The Frenchman’s struggles with injuries and recovery setbacks have already limited his playing time since his return to Juventus, and this doping controversy only adds to his challenges.

Whether this situation will indeed spell the end of Pogba’s second stint with Juventus remains uncertain, pending the results of a second analysis of the samples. The club, as well as fans and pundits, will be anxiously awaiting the outcome.

Reacting to the news, Biasin wrote as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The only positive thing so far from Pogba’s return: the test.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has truly not brought anything positive to Juventus since he returned until this test.

The midfielder has been a bad signing and we expect the club to terminate his contract immediately if it turns out that he has tested positive for a banned substance.