Pogba must reduce his salary to earn a return to Juventus

Paul Pogba is reportedly interested in a return to Juventus at the end of this season.

The World Cup winner played for the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016 before he moved to Manchester United.

He loved his time at Juve and is open to a romantic return to the Allianz Stadium.

United wants to keep him, and he is one of their highest earners at the moment.

That could scupper a return to Juve that wants to follow a strict wage structure now.

Calciomercato says the Bianconeri wants to offer him around 7m euros in wages now, but Pogba already makes almost twice that amount.

It is almost impossible for him to take that much pay cut to join the Bianconeri, putting his return in jeopardy.

Juve FC Says

Every footballer wants to improve his earnings when he changes clubs and that will be no different for Pogba.

The Frenchman also knows he probably has just one more big-money deal to sign before the end of his career.

If Juve will not offer him as much money as he thinks he deserves, he would see the Bianconeri as unserious and join another club around the continent.

It would be a blow to miss out on the midfielder’s signature, but there are other good players we can sign who will not demand so much money in wages.