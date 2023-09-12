On Monday afternoon, the world of Juventus was hit by another sudden storm. It was announced that Paul Pogba failed an anti-doping test, in an incident that could prove to be a deadly blow to an already-shaky career.

For their part, Juventus announced that the player is now on a precautionary suspension while the club awaits further developments before taking any measures.

On the other hand, Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta rose to the player’s defense. She insists that he had no intention to break any rules.

“We await the counter-analysis and until then we can’t say anything,” said the Brazilian lawyer in an interview with Calciomercato.

“The certain thing is that Pogba never wanted to break the rules,” she insisted.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Pimenta’s words reveal the general strategy that the player’s defense team will adopt.

As the source claims, Testosterone doesn’t necessarily improve a footballer’s performance. It is a substance that can be consumed in different ways, even unconsciously.

Therefore, Pogba’s legal team will most likely claim that the player had unintentionally consumed it, and never had any intention to breach the sport’s regulations.

So we shall see if the player and his representatives will manage to clear his name and give him the chance to resurrect his rapidly fading playing career.