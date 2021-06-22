Pogba offered enormous renewal offer to ward off Juventus

After five years of ups and downs, some expected Paul Pogba’s second journey with Manchester United to end this summer.

The Frenchman seems to be unhappy at the club, and a section of the supporters no longer want him at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old has only twelve months left on his contract, so this summer represents United’s last chance to sell him for a revenue.

The 2018 World Cup winner spent four successful seasons at Juventus between 2012 and 2016, and he has been linked with a return to Turin for quite some time now.

Nonetheless, according to The Sun via Calciomercato, the Red Devils are willing to offer their midfielder a hefty raise in order to sign a contract renewal.

The star currently earns around 16 million pounds per season, but the report claims that the new deal would see him getting 22 million euros yearly.

The source adds that the Premier League giants are aware of the Old Lady’s approaches for the player, as well as Paris Saint Germain’s interest.

If the news is true indeed, then the Bianconeri would find it extremely hard to compete with their English counterparts on the financial level – especially if they fail to offload Cristiano Ronaldo.

Moreover, even if the Portuguese superstar leaves Turin this summer, Juventus are unlikely to invest such figures on one player amidst the current financial difficulties.