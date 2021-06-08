Pogba once again being linked with Juventus return via a sensational swap

Because one transfer saga is never enough, then how about merging two of the biggest summer soap operas into one extraordinary transfer news.

Paul Pogba has been reportedly unhappy at Manchester United for quite some time now. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo may not be too motivated to go on at Juventus anymore.

So how about a swap deal that sends the two men back to their respective former clubs?

Yes we’ve heard this story before, but Fantacalcio.it via TuttoJuve is reporting it once again on Tuesday morning.

Both men have only 12 months remaining in their contracts, thus, the two clubs would be wise to try and pull off such an exchange deal in order to avoid losing their stars for free next summer.

In theory, this transfer story does make sense for all parties involved. Pogba played in Turin between 2012 and 2016 and remains a largely popular figure with the Bianconeri fans.

As for Ronaldo, he managed to make a name for himself as one of the biggest football players in the world during his stint with the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009.

Both stars ended up departing their clubs for record transfer fees at the time – the Frenchman towards United, whilst CR7 joined Real Madrid at the time – but a return to their former clubs is probably an exciting prospect for both of them.

It remains to be seen whether this story will pick up more steam throughout what is expected to be a hot summer transfer market.