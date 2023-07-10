Pogba only focused on Juventus despite weekend trip to Saudi Arabia

When Paul Pogba made an appearance in Saudi Arabia, fans and observers alike assumed a potential switch to the country’s emerging football league.

A host of top stars have already traded European football for KSA’s riches. The list includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Therefore, some reports claimed that the Juventus star landed in the Middle Eastern country to negotiate a transfer to Al-Ittihad.

Nevertheless, the player himself appeared on social media to deny an imminent move to KSA, while leaving the door open for a future transfer. However, his brief visit to the country still raised some eyebrows.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Pogba visited Saudi Arabia for personal and religious reasons.

The journalist insists that the 30-year-old remains fully focused on the upcoming campaign with Juventus.

The midfielder returned for an early pre-season last week and will now resume training at Continassa following his weekend trip to the Middle East.

The former Man United star is determined to make up for last season’s disappointments when he dealt with never-ending injury setbacks.

So while Di Natale admits that Saudi clubs are indeed interested in the Juventus star, he believes that Pogba is set to linger in Turin for at least another year.