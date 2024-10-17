Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has recently hit the headlines with a series of interesting statements made in an unauthorized interview by the club.

The most eyebrow-raising statement was his desire to remain at the club, even if it means taking a wage cut. Nevertheless, Italian sources still expect him to find an agreement with the club over a contract termination before January. This would allow him to find a new club before he makes his return to action once his ban expires in March.

Speaking of which, Pogba insisted that he consumed the prohibited substance that caused his suspension based on a doctor’s prescription. The Frenchman resorted to a famous American doctor based in Florida to treat his condition after suffering a series of injury blows, but the result proved disastrous. Therefore, the 2018 World Cup winner insists it wasn’t entirely his fault.

“My only mistake was failing to inquire about what a professional prescribed me. I repeat, a professional,” reiterated the star midfielder via IlBianconero.

“Like many players, I have a personal chef, trainer and physiotherapist, This has always been the case in Manchester. It’s not a question of reading the label better, a professional outside the club gave it to me. But I won’t commit the same mistake twice, that’s for sure.”

Moreover, another report claims Pogba felt hard done by Thiago Motta’s statements as he referred to the player in the past tense during a recent press conference.

“Hearing Thiago Motta talking about me in the past tense hurt me,” the French player reportedly said according to Cronache di Spogliatoio via IlBianconero

“It was as if I were finished, as if I was no longer a player. But I don’t think he really meant it. When I get the chance, I will meet him and we will talk.”