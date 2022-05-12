Pogba or Milinkovic-Savic: Which one does the Juventus management favor?

With every disappointing result, Juve’s weaknesses in the middle of the park are further highlighted. Of course the lack of creativity isn’t the only issue that is currently plaguing the squad, but this persisting problem has been hunting the Bianconeri for quite some time now.

Therefore, addressing this issue will be a compulsory objective in the upcoming summer transfer market. The Old Lady absolutely needs a major new signing in midfield, and two household names have been linked with a switch to Turin.

The first is the tried and tested Paul Pogba, who enjoyed his most successful years at the Allianz Stadium between 2012 and 2016. The Frenchman eventually sealed a return to Manchester United, but has been unable to replicate his fine form during six underwhelming campaigns in England.

On the other hand, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is currently enjoying his most prolific campaign with Lazio. The Serbian is a the peak of his powers, and has hit double figures in terms of league goals and assists this season.

So which star does the Juventus management prefer?

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Milinkovic-Savic remains the Bianconeri’s preferred option, as he remains at the very top of the club’s wish-list.

However, finding an agreement with Lazio president Claudio Lotito remains the main hurdle that the Old Lady must overcome.

On the other hand, Pogba will be available as a free agent after seeing out his contract with the Red Devils. Nonetheless, Juventus could face some stern competition from Real Madrid and PSG, while the player’s hefty wages remain an obstacle.