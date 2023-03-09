Pogba out of Freiburg game and not because of injury or fitness

After waiting for him to be fit for nearly a year, Paul Pogba has been omitted from the Juventus squad to face Freiburg today for disciplinary reasons.

The Frenchman has earned minutes in the last two games and could have been in the starting XI against the Germans.

However, Fabrizio Romano reports that he has been omitted from the Bianconeri squad for disciplinary reasons.

The football insider explains on Twitter:

“Paul Pogba has not been called up for the Europa League game vs Freiburg due to disciplinary reasons.

“No new injuries — but Pogba arrived late yesterday evening and he won’t be part of Juventus list.”

Juve FC Says

The last thing we need from Pogba is a disciplinary problem after the club had been very patient with him all season.

He fell out with some managers at Manchester United and cannot allow that reputation to follow him to Juve.

We need him to fix his life and ensure he is available to train and play when needed. Hopefully, this is not such a big issue and he will be back in the squad for the next game.

As a professional, he will likely learn from this and never repeat the mistake again.