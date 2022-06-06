Pogba posts a cryptic message as Juventus fans keep dreaming of his return

Paul Pogba is one player most Juventus fans want to see in black and white again and the midfielder’s every post on the internet is being followed closely.

He has just left Manchester United as a free agent and he would now look to join a new club to continue his career.

The best spell of his footballing life has been at Juve, where he played between 2012 and 2016 and the midfielder has now been tipped to return to the club.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with his entourage over a deal for some time now and talks are ongoing.

Even though other clubs want to sign him, Juve isn’t giving up and his recent post has got their fans believing even more that he is coming.

The Frenchman posted an image of himself on Instagram and captioned it: “Don’t worry about the future, it hasn’t arrived yet.

Just worry about the moment you have now and make the most of it”

Juve FC Says

Juve fans believe strongly that he is returning to their club and most of them filled the comments session with the hashtag #Pogback.

It would be interesting to see if the club can pull off this transfer, but the fans in Turin undoubtedly want to see him back on their team.