Paul Pogba is awaiting the outcome of his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding his four-year ban. While the Frenchman’s career appears to be in jeopardy, he holds out a small hope of winning his appeal in court.

For now, Pogba remains on Juventus’ squad list, as his contract with the club has not yet been terminated.

However, Juventus has moved on from him, and with a new manager in charge, it seems unlikely that Pogba will get another opportunity to play for the Bianconeri.

Despite this, some fans still dream of the day when he might return to the squad and don the black and white shirt once more.

These supporters closely follow his updates, and Pogba recently stirred excitement on social media. He posted a video on Instagram with the cryptic caption, “What if….”

The post sparked conversation among fans in the comments, with many expressing their eagerness to see him back in action for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has remained one of the world’s best players, and if he returns to our team, he could be an added advantage to Thiago Motta’s group.