Paul Pogba remains banned from playing football after being suspended for four years due to doping offences.

The Frenchman has appealed the ban and technically remains a Juventus player because his contract with the club has not been terminated.

Pogba’s second spell at the club has been disastrous, as he missed numerous games due to injury in the 2022/2023 season.

Just when it seemed he was starting to overcome his physical issues, he was banned at the start of the last season.

Pogba has appealed the decision and is waiting to see if the ban will be overturned, which would allow him to return to training at Juve.

The midfielder is confident that the ban will be lifted, but a few weeks ago, eagle-eyed fans noticed that he had unfollowed Juventus on social media.

This news came after reports suggested that Kenan Yildiz was set to take over the Juventus number 10 shirt when he signed a new contract.

The Old Lady has since stripped Pogba of that number and handed it to Yildiz, though it’s unclear if Pogba’s social media action was in response to this decision.

However, the Frenchman has now re-followed the club, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb.

It doesn’t appear that much has changed regarding his future, and Juventus is still expected to terminate his contract before the ban ends.

Juve FC Says

Pogba should be pushing to have his contract terminated now so he can be a free agent when his ban ends because he cannot enter our plans again.