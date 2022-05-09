Pogba rejects a rich suitor. Is he coming to Juventus?

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Paul Pogba after a new report claimed he has rejected a major suitor.

He is leaving United as a free agent at the end of this season after he refused several offers to extend his stay at the club.

Juve is now looking to sign him for free for the second time in his career.

The death of Mino Raiola may have put the Frenchman’s future in serious doubt because Juventus had a solid relationship with the Dutch-Italian.

Tutto Sport says Manchester City also wanted to sign him, but the World Cup winner has rejected their approach.

It seems he wants to leave England or the city of Manchester entirely.

This has given Juve a fresh boost in their bid to add him to their squad when the transfer window swings open.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return to Juve will be such delightful news to hear, but it would be easier said than done.

Several other top European clubs also want to sign him. He would consider all the offers before making a decision.

If we had won the league title and made progress in the Champions League, we could have lured him back easily in the summer.

Now that it is not the case, he might consider the proposals of other clubs as being better than ours if they offer a better prospect of winning trophies.