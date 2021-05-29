Pogba remains the dream, but Juventus have two alternatives lined up

After being identified as the weakest department of the squad, Juventus are set to conduct a major shakeup in midfield.

According to Calciomercato, Manuel Locatelli is expected to be the first arrival in Max Allegri’s second reign at the club.

Despite their underwhelming performances, the club should maintain Rodrigo Bentancur and Arthur for another season, whilst Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot will be put on the market – at least according to the report.

Therefore, the Bianconeri would still need another new player besides Locatelli, and the ultimate dream remains Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman enjoyed a great stint at Juventus between 2012 and 2016, before returning to Manchester United.

However, his stay in northern England has been largely complicated to say the least, and his contract will expire at the end of the next campaign.

Whilst the 2018 World Cup winner had always been linked with a return to Turin, Paris Saint Germain could offer him an alternative route.

The report claims that Pogba would be a major target for his compatriot Zinedine Zidane in case he ends up taking the reigns at the Parc des Princes after Mauricio Pochettino.

Therefore, the Old Lady has identified two alternatives for their former star.

The first name would be Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul who needs to find himself a bigger club that would suit his incredible talent.

The second midfielder on the list is Hakan Calhanoglu, who’s yet to sign a contract extension with Milan, and is now a free agent.