“Pogba represents that experience and strength that is missing” Top Italian agent gives approval for Pogba to Juventus

Andrea D’Amico says Paul Pogba is exactly the type of midfielder that Juventus needs at the moment.

The Frenchman has been linked with a return to Juve where he played between 2012 and 2016.

He left them for Manchester United in 2016 and has remained one of the world’s best midfielders.

He helped France to win the World Cup in 2018, but he hasn’t found much joy playing for United.

He is entering the last year of his United deal and could leave the club this summer for a fee.

Juve’s midfield has struggled in recent seasons and did badly in the last campaign.

Max Allegri is expected to make some changes to that department and renowned sports agent, D’Amico says Pogba is the man that can transform the Bianconeri midfield.

He says the fact that Pogba is familiar with Juventus and had a fine relationship with Allegri during his time in Turin makes his signing even more ideal.

He told Tuttosport via Il Bianconero: “It’s my impression. But Pogba can be an important reinforcement for Juve’s midfield, a department that needs a quality contribution.

“And Pogba represents that experience and strength that is missing, he has already played in Juve, he knows the environment and has a particular feeling with Allegri.”