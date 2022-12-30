Pogba responds to Juventus fans who think he was skiing

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has made another post to correct the impression that he was skiing on holiday while injured.

The midfielder has not made a competitive appearance for the Bianconeri since he moved to the club in the summer and fans are not happy.

He delayed surgery and has suffered many setbacks in his bid to return to fitness and play for the club again.

He published a video recently which appeared to suggest he was skiing on holiday even though he is injured and recovering from a problem.

Fans were unhappy and slammed him for his conduct which they see as a clear sign he is not prepared to return to action soon enough.

Football Italia reports he has posted another video to clarify that he certainly was not skiing and was only just out in the snow.

Juve FC Says

It is ridiculous that Pogba does not know he needs to keep a low profile while recovering from injury.

He is one of the highest earners at the club, yet he has not kicked a ball competitively for them and continues to have many off-field problems.

Hopefully, he can recover soon and become a key player for us.