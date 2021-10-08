Pogba responds to reports linking him with a return to Juventus

Paul Pogba says he is still contracted to Manchester United and looks forward to honouring his contract at Old Trafford, as he responds to rumours linking him with a move to Juventus.

The midfielder spoke after France beat Belgium in the semi-final of the Nations League in Turin yesterday.

He said he keeps in touch with Juventus players, but for now, he is a United player.

He is focused on helping his current club and wants to do well with them for the remaining year on his deal.

He, however, opened the door for a return to Juventus by claiming his future after his current deal remains uncertain.

“I always talk to the Juve players. I am in Manchester, I have a year left at Manchester United and then we’ll see. I want to do well as long as I’m at Manchester and then we’ll see,” Pogba said as quoted by Football Italia.

Pogba had a fine stint at Juventus earlier in his career and his relationship with some of the players still in Turin could help the Bianconeri to bring him back.

The success of that pursuit will not come easily and if he becomes a free agent, his next move might come down to who offers him the most money.