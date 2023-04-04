Pogba restarts on Wednesday: New targeted return date set

In what has become a Déjà Vu scenario, Paul Pogba is now working on his return to the pitch following his latest setback.

The Frenchman has been enduring a nightmarish campaign following his long-anticipated return to Juventus.

It all started with a meniscus injury in pre-season which kept him out of action for around six months. The midfielder then made a couple of appearances against Torino and Roma, but has been dealt with another setback.

At this point, the Bianconeri fans have become despaired with the player’s never-ending injury woes. However, the man himself isn’t willing to throw the towel just yet, as he still intends to rescue his campaign.

In yesterday’s press conference, Max Allegri revealed that Pogba will increase the intensity of his training regime starting Wednesday.

According to ilBianconero, the 30-year-old is now targeting a return against Sporting on April 13.

The source believes that there’s a slight but unlikely possibility for the player to take part in the squad that travels to Rome over the weekend for the big clash against Lazio.

Nonetheless, the Europa League quarter-final encounter remains a more concrete target for the Frenchman.

The Bianconeri will host the Portuguese giants for the first leg, before returning the visit on the following Thursday.