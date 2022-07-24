Pogba reveals he tried to bring Dybala back to Juventus

Paul Pogba has revealed that he talked to Paulo Dybala about returning to Juventus this summer, but he ultimately failed.

The midfielder has a close bond with the Argentinian, which was formed during his first spell at Juve.

They continued their relationship even when he went to Manchester United and always meet on holidays.

As the midfielder prepared to return to Juve, the club released Dybala after failing to find an agreement on a new deal.

He now plays for AS Roma, but he is one player the club’s fans love and it would have been great for him to stay.

Pogba was asked about his friend recently and he said, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport: “I talked a lot with Paulo, I asked him why he wasn’t staying here to play a little longer. together, he replied that he had already gone away and that I had to call him first.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Dybala would have been a delight to watch together on the pitch like it was in the Frenchman’s last campaign at the Allianz Stadium in his first stint.

However, the Argentinian has left and now is not the time to wish we had kept him.

We have made some very impressive signings in this window and they should perform so good that we will not miss Dybala.