Pogba says kidnapping ordeal had an impact on his body

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has appeared to blame the kidnapping case involving his brother for his injury ordeal.

The midfielder has not started a game for Juventus since he joined the club as a free agent in the summer.

The Frenchman’s first spell in Turin was superb, which made them return for his signature as he became a free agent last summer.

However, his return to the club has been uneventful, as he has hardly been involved in any game the black and whites play.

Pogba is now getting back on his feet and trying to be an important player for the black and whites, but he was speaking at a trial in the kidnapping case against his brother and attributed the ordeal to his poor physical fitness.

Speaking at the trial, he said as quoted by Football Italia: “That ordeal had a major impact on my body and my injuries.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has struggled to make any contribution to our game this year and it is sad to see that happen.

The midfielder has quality on paper and is probably our best at the moment, but if he does not step on the pitch, it makes no sense.

Hopefully, he will recover from his injury problems and start playing well for us before this season ends.