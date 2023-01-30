Pogba sends a message to Juventus fans after Monza defeat

Paul Pogba has sent a message to Juventus’ fans after he returned to full fitness and was on the bench for their match against Monza.

The midfielder did not come on the pitch, but his return to the matchday squad is a huge positive, having been out with an injury since pre-season.

As Monza worked hard to earn the 2-0 win against the Bianconeri, Max Allegri did not think it was a good game to give the Frenchman his second debut for the club.

After the game, Pogba took to his Instagram to express his delight at returning from injury and promised the team would be back stronger.

The World Cup winner posted an image of himself and captioned it:

“So happy to be back with my team, big thank you to all the fans for the warm welcome

“We’ll come back stronger.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the most accomplished players in our squad now, so the midfielder’s return is a huge positive for us as a club.

The team needs a lynchpin in that midfield and he can provide it for us if he stays fit and gains momentum.

For now, we do not have to rush him because he has been out for a long time and he should only step on the field if he is 100% fit.