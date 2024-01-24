Paul Pogba continues to await his fate after allegedly failing a drug test at the beginning of this season.

The Frenchman was a key signing for the Bianconeri last season, and Juventus remains as supportive as possible.

However, he is currently unable to contribute to the team and receives only the minimum wage.

Pogba had hoped to repay the trust that Juventus placed in him last season, especially after his poor run of form due to injuries.

Unfortunately, he has brought fresh troubles to the team, but the 2018 World Cup winner remains supportive of his teammates even from a distance.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that he congratulated the team following their victory against Lecce and provided encouragement ahead of the Derby d’Italia against Inter Milan at the beginning of next month.

The timing and duration of Pogba’s potential ban remain unclear, but it seems likely that the midfielder has played his final game for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Pogba let us down when he failed that test, but the midfielder has done well to remain supportive of his teammates while he awaits his sentencing.

We hope he gets a fair sentence, but no matter how short it will be, we need to terminate his contract.