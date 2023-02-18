Pogba set to miss next two Juventus games as return date remains a mystery

Paul Pogba has missed all of this season’s action so far and Juventus is still waiting for him to have his second debut.

The midfielder is one man the club believes will elevate their level of play when he eventually begins to play for them.

Juve has been patient with the World Cup winner and almost every week, he seems close to a return.

However, after making the matchday squad not so long ago, Pogba has remained sidelined. A report on Calciomercato reveals the midfielder will miss Juventus’ matches against Spezia and their Europa League match against Nantes.

They insist his return remains a mystery, suggesting that no one really knows when the former Manchester United man will return to the club.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury problem has been a major concern for us, but we are already moving on without the midfielder.

It is sad that one of the most accomplished members of our squad cannot step on the pitch for more than half a season.

Pogba might be dealing with an injury that is so serious it could end his playing career, which would be embarrassing because we should have learnt from the final years of his Manchester United deal.