Pogba speaks again but Juventus need to step away from his soap opera

For everyone watching, the Paul Pogba transfer soap opera is still very much as unpredictable as any TV show can be.

In his latest interview, the Frenchman seems to suggest that he is happy at Manchester United.

Juventus and several other clubs are waiting in the wings to sign the French midfielder, but could he possibly sign a new Manchester United deal?

In the interview, Pogba hinted he is smiling while playing for United because he wants to be there.

He said to Sky Sports Italia as quoted by Football Italia: “I am always smiling, as I enjoy playing here.

“I am someone who often smiles, so that means I generally have fun.”

When a top player like Pogba is approaching the free agency market, anything is possible.

A return to Turin would delight Juventus fans, but his lack of commitment to a team ahead of next season means Juve cannot bank on adding him to their squad.

The good thing is that the Bianconeri has placed other midfielders on their transfer wishlist and we could see the likes of Axel Witsel and Aurélien Tchouaméni move to Turin instead.

For now, the Pogba saga goes on and because money speaks, he could remain on the books of the Red Devils beyond this campaign if they meet his wage demands.

It is probably best now for Juve to move on, they really do not need all the baggage and distraction that comes with a player like Pogba and his representatives.