Paul Pogba is displaying an active commitment to his rehabilitation from a prolonged injury during his time at Juventus, with encouraging indications that he could potentially achieve a complete recovery.

The midfielder’s involvement on the pitch for the Bianconeri was notably limited last season due to a series of injuries. The club is determined to prevent a recurrence of such circumstances in the current campaign.

In a recent fixture against Bologna, Pogba managed to log some playing minutes, signalling his ongoing journey towards full fitness. Juventus is carefully managing his reintegration into regular match action, prioritising his long-term well-being over rushing his return.

Promisingly, the 2018 World Cup-winning player has been making substantial strides in his recovery process. A report from Il Bianconero discloses that he is now training without the knee braces that he had been using for an extended period due to a prior procedure.

Moreover, it appears that Pogba is overcoming the psychological barriers that have hindered his confidence for a considerable duration. This positive development suggests that the renowned midfielder is on track to regain his peak form and exhibit his finest performances in the upcoming matches.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of our best players on paper and the midfielder is someone we clearly need to see often on the pitch.

Having him back in the starting 11 will be a major boost for us, so this report will delight many of the club’s supporters.