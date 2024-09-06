Paul Pogba continues to fight to clear his name at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after receiving a four-year ban from football last season.

Although technically still a Juventus player, the club is only paying him minimum wage until his contract expires.

Pogba’s second stint at Juventus has been marred by setbacks, with his suspension bringing everything to a halt. The club might finally see relief from the fitness and injury issues that have plagued his time there.

Despite the challenges, Pogba maintains his innocence and is determined to clear his name. According to a report on Calciomercato, he recently testified at the CAS as part of his ongoing appeal.

As the appeal progresses, a verdict is expected in the coming weeks. Juventus has already stripped Pogba of the number 10 shirt, and it’s unlikely they will reintegrate him into the squad.

Even if Pogba successfully clears his name, he may need to mutually terminate his contract with Juventus or seek a move to another club.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s career at Juve is likely over already, and the midfielder needs to think about playing for another club even if he wins his appeal and is allowed to return to the pitch again.