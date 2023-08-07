Once upon a time, Paul Pogba was the most prized asset at Juventus. The Bianconeri eventually sold him to Manchester United for a record fee in 2016.

Fast forward to 2023, the Frenchman is arguably the biggest liability at the club. He spent the vast majority of last season on the treatment table and will be unavailable for the new season opener against Udinese and possibly beyond.

But according to Tuttosport, the track that leads Pogba to Al-Ittihad remains plausible, with his French compatriots Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté trying to convince him to join.

The two French stars joined the Saudi Pro League club earlier this summer, and they’d like to bring the Juventus midfielder on board.

Nevertheless, the source claims that Pogba insists on staying put in Turin. The 30-year-old is eager to bounce back and prove his worth on the pitch following the previous nightmarish campaign.

For their part, Juventus would certainly be open to a breakup that would save the club around 40 million euros in gross wages in addition to pocketing a transfer fee. The 2018 World Cup winner has a contract with the Bianconeri that runs until 2026.

As the report explains, the transfer market in Saudi Arabia remains open until September 20. Therefore, Pogba will have additional time to change his mind and contemplate a move to the Middle East.