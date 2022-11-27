Pogba to increase training workload ahead of his return

Paul Pogba is working on his return to full fitness in Miami and could step up his recovery soon.

The midfielder returned to Juventus in the summer after signing as a free agent following his release from Manchester United.

Pogba is expected to become the midfield leader at the club, but he was injured in the preseason and is yet to play a competitive game.

The midfielder is hoping to be back when club football returns in January and a report on Football Italia reveals he has been working on returning in the USA.

It claims he will soon undergo some test to ascertain whether he can increase the intensity of his training now before he returns to full fitness.

Juve FC Says

Pogba must be sad that he still cannot contribute almost half a year since he signed for Juventus.

However, it is important that he does not rush his recovery because he needs to get it right this time, so he doesn’t suffer any setbacks.

If he comes back in January and breaks into the team, we will do even better than we are doing at the moment.

However, we must stay focused on the players available to play until the midfielder returns.